Pierre-Luc Dubois has first practice as a Winnipeg Jet

Send this page to someone via email

Pierre-Luc Dubois’ first practice as a Winnipeg Jet is in the books.

The 22-year-old centreman hit the ice for the first time with his new teammates Sunday morning.

“In a way it’s been a slow two weeks, I haven’t done anything,” he said.

“In another way it’s been a crazy two weeks with all the video, watching the games, getting ready, meeting guys through text and face time. It’s been a hectic yet slow two weeks.”

Dubois skated on Saturday with a few other Jets on his first day out of quarantine in an optional skate.

Today marked his first official practice session since he was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Story continues below advertisement

“You wouldn’t have been able to come to the rink and pick the guy that’s been in quarantine for two weeks,” said head coach Paul Maurice.

“He pushed himself as much as he could when he was off the ice and I think he’ll just get stronger and faster but he looked right on the ice.”

His projected line mates following the hour-long session figure to be Kyle Connor and Trevor Lewis.

Pierre-Luc Dubois chats with new line mate Kyle Connor at practice on Sunday. Marek Tkach / Global News

“Kyle’s one of the most underrated players in the NHL and ‘Louie’ brings that experience, he’s helping me with all the systems and with passing the puck, he works really hard. It was really great to be out there with those two,” Dubois said as he smiled.

Dubois saw some action with the team’s second power play unit playing the wing opposite to Nikolaj Ehlers.

Story continues below advertisement

The jets slot in at 10th in the NHL when it comes to power play percentage.

“Power play is a place that Pierre-Luc is going to make a home for himself,” Maurice said.

“If we get to a point where we’re switching between the units, it’s just another great option. You’ve got another great centreman that can take face-offs now so if we get thrown out of the face-off circle we still have a good chance at winning it, it’s a good thing for us,” the head coach said.

With ‘PLD’ looking comfortable at the rink in his new gear, it appears he’s found his groove away from the ice as well.

“Away from hockey it’s fun to be in the locker room with these guys. It seems like a really great group of guys. I’ve had a lot of fun today in the dressing room today,” he chuckled.

Dubois will suit up in jet-blue for the first time on Tuesday night when the team caps off a four-game set with the Calgary Flames.

The puck drop goes at 9 p.m. central time Tuesday night in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 Winnipeg Jets send Patrik Laine to Columbus Blue Jackets for Pierre-Luc Dubois Winnipeg Jets send Patrik Laine to Columbus Blue Jackets for Pierre-Luc Dubois – Jan 23, 2021