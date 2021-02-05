Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 5 2021 7:49pm
02:17

The evolution of Alberta’s COVID-19 case count

It was late November when Premier Jason Kenney put restrictions back in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Tom Vernon takes a look at the case counts between then and early February.

