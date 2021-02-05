Global News at 10 Regina February 5 2021 7:33pm 01:53 Saskatchewan records lowest unemployment rate in Canada despite COVID-19 pressure Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate for January was the lowest in Canada, but the effects of the COVID-19 have far from subsided. Saskatchewan records lowest unemployment rate in Canada despite COVID-19 pressure <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7624195/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7624195/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?