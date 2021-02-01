Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 1 2021 10:06pm
00:59

Details of ICBC COVID-19 rebate

Global’s Richard Zussman has some breaking details on ICBC and the rebate promised to drivers that is tied to profits the insurance corporation has made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

