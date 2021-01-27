Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 27 2021 8:47pm
B.C. premier passes on increased travel restrictions for now

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he’s not ready to implement stricter travel regulations, despite evidence that many people are violating the current guidelines. Richard Zussman reports.

