Breaking Record January 26 2021 8:28pm 01:55 Salmon Arm boy breaks Guinness World Record A Salmon Arm boy has made his mark on the world at the young age of 12-years-old. Auldin Maxwell's name is now in the Guinness World Records. Sydney Morton has more about just how he managed to do it. B.C. boy sets Guinness World Record with Jenga Blocks