Breaking Record
January 26 2021 8:28pm
01:55

Salmon Arm boy breaks Guinness World Record

A Salmon Arm boy has made his mark on the world at the young age of 12-years-old. Auldin Maxwell’s name is now in the Guinness World Records. Sydney Morton has more about just how he managed to do it.

