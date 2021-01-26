Global News Morning Toronto January 26 2021 10:51am 03:44 Chinatown businesses hit hard by lockdown Like in many Toronto neighbourhoods, Chinatown businesses have lost sales during the lockdown. Chair of the Chinatown BIA, Tonny Louie, describes the additional barriers that these owners are facing. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7600010/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7600010/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?