Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
January 26 2021 10:25am
03:33

Using genome sequencing to track the new COVID-19 strain

Dr. Catalina Lopez-Correa discusses the role of genomics in understanding and controlling new strains of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Video Home