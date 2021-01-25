Menu

Global News at Noon BC
January 25 2021 3:33pm
00:27

Kamloops WHL player left with life-altering injuries in snowboarding accident

A Kamloops Blazers hockey player reportedly has life-altering injuries after a snowboarding accident this weekend.

