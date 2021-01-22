Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 22 2021 11:27am
03:10

Health Matters: January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

Jennifer Dawkins, a Lieutenant with Vancouver Fire & Rescue and a breast cancer survivor, talks about the number one workplace hazard of fire fighting: cancer.

