Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 20 2021 8:38pm
02:13

President Biden preaches healing and unity in unprecedented U.S. inauguration ceremony

In an inauguration ceremony unlike any other, U.S. President Joe Biden told a divided America that it’s time to heal. Paul Johnson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home