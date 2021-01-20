Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 20 2021 8:31pm
01:59

Study shows female orca impacted more by nearby vessels

A new study has found that the proximity to ships impacts the hunting and feeding behaviour of female orca more than males. Linda Aylesworth reports

