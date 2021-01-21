U.S. study links presence of vessels to endangered orca feeding habits

Send this page to someone via email

A new study by U.S. researchers is offering another piece in the puzzle on how to protect the region’s endangered southern resident killer whale population.

Just 74 of the orcas, who frequent the waters of British Columbia and Washington state, remain.

New research published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science by a team with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration earlier this month has found a link between the proximity of vessels and the whales’ feeding habits.

Researchers attached transmitters to seven female and six male orcas using suction cups, to monitor their foraging habits.

They found that the approach of vessels does appear to affect orca feeding behaviour. Whales made fewer and shorter feeding dives when boats came within 366 metres.

The study also found female orcas appeared to be more sensitive to the presence of vessels than their male counterparts, and were more likely to switch out of foraging when boats came within that same 366-metre proximity.

Researchers said that tendency could have major implications for the future of the group, noting that underfeeding could prevent those females from getting enough energy to carry young.