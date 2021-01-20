Global News Morning Edmonton January 20 2021 4:57pm 03:47 Clare Kumar shares ways to stay productive this year The new year is a time when many commit to making changes. Productivity coach Clare Kumar shares some tactics on how to live in a more fulfilling and productive way effectively. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7589044/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7589044/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?