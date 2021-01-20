Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 20 2021 8:51am
01:49

‘Grim’ COVID-19 data highlights inequities on Saskatchewan reserves

Data from Indigenous Services Canada offers a better understanding of how many people who live on reserve have been affected by COVID-19.

Advertisement

Video Home