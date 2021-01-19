Coronavirus: Quebec premier urges feds to ban non-essential international flights
During a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault issued a demand to the federal government to ban non-essential international flights, saying he was “very worried” about people returning from vacation abroad as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high in the province. He also asked about having better quarantine measures for those coming into the country, saying robocalls are not sufficient.