Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 19 2021 1:46pm
02:26

Coronavirus: Quebec premier urges feds to ban non-essential international flights

During a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault issued a demand to the federal government to ban non-essential international flights, saying he was “very worried” about people returning from vacation abroad as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain high in the province. He also asked about having better quarantine measures for those coming into the country, saying robocalls are not sufficient.

Advertisement

Video Home