Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Weekend Regina
January 17 2021 6:35pm
02:01

A Cool innovation: local entrepreneur launches first made for workplace fridge

Dawson Norrish’s ArcticShelf is the first individually compartmentalized, locker-style, and app controlled fridge designed for the workplace.

Advertisement

Video Home