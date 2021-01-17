Menu

Abbotsford
January 17 2021 2:32pm
01:18

A Fraser Valley winery toasts new way for patrons to enjoy their vintages

Abbotsford’s Singletree Winery has opened up two transparent domes outside their tasting room. But you’re already out of luck for a Valentine’s Day reservation.

