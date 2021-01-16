Menu

Global News Morning BC
January 16 2021 2:02pm
04:12

Tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants

Fiona Brinkman, a researcher in bioinformatics and genomics at SFU, discusses the different COVID strains that have shown up in B.C. and the implications in our fight to beat the pandemic.

