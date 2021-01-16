Global News Morning BC January 16 2021 2:02pm 04:12 Tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants Fiona Brinkman, a researcher in bioinformatics and genomics at SFU, discusses the different COVID strains that have shown up in B.C. and the implications in our fight to beat the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7581073/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7581073/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?