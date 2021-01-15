Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 15 2021 6:17pm
01:46

Toronto man who killed mother in 2019 found not criminally responsible

Catherine McDonald reports that this is the second time that Joel Vassell has been found not criminally responsible.

