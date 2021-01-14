Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 14 2021 7:14pm
01:51

Blizzard leaves icy mess across Saskatchewan highways, power outages in communities

Southern Saskatchewan was hit hard by an Alberta clipper overnight Wednesday, with a blizzard leaving provincial highways an icy mess.

