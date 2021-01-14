Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 14 2021 6:07pm
02:17

Coronavirus: Some community members say Toronto private school appears to be open

As Catherine McDonald reports, Yeshiva Yesodei Hatorah says it’s closed but junior high students can come for prayers.

