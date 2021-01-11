Coronavirus: Quebec premier says return to school a ‘calculated risk’

Quebec Premier François Legault said he was happy to see students returning to school but addressed concerns over that return, saying it was a “calculated risk” because there were other risks if they did not return. He added they recognize the concerns of university and college students as well, the frustration being unable to see friends, and are looking into whether students in postsecondary can return to in-class learning in the future. Despite the return to school, however, Legault stressed the same age group must not go see family members 65 years of age and older due to the potential risk still associated with COVID-19 and older age groups.