Quebec officials explain decision to eliminate classroom bubbles amid Delta variant spread

When asked on Wednesday why the Quebec government is eliminating classroom bubbles amid the spread of the highly-contagious Delta variant since children under the age of 12 are not vaccinated against COVID-19, Education Minister Jean François Roberge said the government made the decision based on recommendations from public health authorities. Dr. Yves Jalbert, a strategic medical advisor for public health, said the elimination of bubbles will help students feel a sense of normalcy after all of the changes due to the pandemic.