Global News Morning Montreal August 12 2021 10:37am 03:43 Child Stress How to identify signs that your child could be stressed out. Global’s Laura Casella speaks with a child psychologist to better understand how children may be feeling about going back to school during the ongoing health crisis. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8106760/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8106760/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?