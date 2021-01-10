Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
January 10 2021 2:04pm
03:40

#WeSeeYou day launches on Monday

A new campaign is set to raise awareness about life in remote Indigenous communities. Dwight Ballantyne, founder of The Ballantyne Project, shares details of #WeSeeYou day and his personal experiences.

Advertisement

Video Home