Canada
January 8 2021 6:25pm
01:55

Kingston prepares for out-of-region COVID-19 patients

Ontario hospitals and facilities with available ICU bed capacity may see patients from overwhelmed hospitals transferred for care as COVID-19 cases reach record highs.

