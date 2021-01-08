Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
January 8 2021 9:11am
03:58

Reasons for optimism for Saskatoon’s economy in 2021

Saskatoon Chamber CEO Jason Aebig joins Global News Morning with the Chamber’s five reasons to be optimistic for economic recovery in 2021.

