Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 7 2021 5:50pm
02:07

Security response under scrutiny after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Officials are being called out over a lack of security response to angry supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump breaching the Capitol building. Shallima Maharaj reports.

