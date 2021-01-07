Global News at 11 BC January 7 2021 1:54am 01:46 High profile gangster fatally shot Lower Mainland gang conflict escalates as high profile gangster Gary Kang was shot several times at his Surrey home. He later died in hospital. Grace Ke reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7560416/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7560416/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?