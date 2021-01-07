Menu

Global News at 11 BC
January 7 2021 1:54am
01:46

High profile gangster fatally shot

Lower Mainland gang conflict escalates as high profile gangster Gary Kang was shot several times at his Surrey home. He later died in hospital. Grace Ke reports.

