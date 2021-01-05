Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global National
January 5 2021 7:45pm
02:21

Some provinces to speed up coronavirus vaccine rollout

Compared to other nations, Canada is falling behind on its coronavirus vaccination rollout. Eric Sorensen explains how some provinces are planning to speed up the process.

Advertisement

Video Home