Global News at 10 Regina
January 5 2021 8:57am
01:18

Inmates stage hunger strike, call for Saskatchewan corrections minister’s resignation

Saskatchewan’s official Opposition has also renewed its call for Corrections Minister Christine Tell to resign.

