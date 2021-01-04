Inmates stage hunger strike, call for Saskatchewan corrections minister’s resignation

Send this page to someone via email

Inmates say Saskatchewan’s Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell must step down after failing to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in jails.

People incarcerated at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre and Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert began a hunger strike on Monday to protest Tell’s position in cabinet.

“She should have met her mandate in protecting those within her authority to protect,” said Cory Cardinal, who organized the hunger strike.

“She needs to apologize to staff and inmates and the general public for her refusal, her negligence, her dismissive attitude, which exacerbated the outbreak by not taking proactive measures.”

Prisoners’ rights advocate Sherri Maier said Cardinal was taken off his unit shortly before noon on Monday, likely as a punitive measure for starting the protest.

Maier estimated roughly 90 people are participating in the hunger strike. She sent a letter to Tell on Monday, calling for her resignation.

“She obviously has failed to do her job,” Maier said.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples and Saskatchewan NDP have previously told Tell to step down.

Global News is awaiting response from Saskatchewan’s executive council on the calls for her resignation.

As of Dec. 31, 65 inmates and 12 corrections staff across the province were sick, according to the Saskatchewan Government Employees’ Union. Roughly 199 inmates and 81 staff have recovered from COVID-19. Global News has requested updated numbers from the Corrections Ministry.

The ministry had set up portable trailers at the Regina and Saskatoon jails to house sick inmates. By the end of November, only the Regina units were operational, according to the ministry.

Dana Blackie, who is remanded at Saskatoon correctional, said he has tested negative for COVID-19 three times.

Despite the negative results, Blackie said he has been housed with infected inmates.

“I don’t feel like (Tell) has really taken her job that seriously,” he told Global News over the phone.

“If we’re going to do anything to have changes to the policies in here… now is the time to do it.”

Advocates have repeatedly flagged concerns about overcrowding and have called for the release of remanded and non-violent people. The ministry has said it will not release anyone early.

Corrections has mandated masks in jails and continues to test inmates and staff at all facilities.

