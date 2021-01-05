Global News Morning Montreal January 5 2021 8:16am 04:21 Musical portrait commemorates the Quebec ice storm of 1998 Five orchestras join forces to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Great Ice Storm of 1998. Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks to composer Maxime Goulet. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7555694/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7555694/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?