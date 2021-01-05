Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 5 2021 8:16am
04:21

Musical portrait commemorates the Quebec ice storm of 1998

Five orchestras join forces to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Great Ice Storm of 1998. Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks to composer Maxime Goulet.

