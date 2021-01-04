Global News at Noon BC January 4 2021 4:34pm 00:38 Missing First Nations elder found deceased near Tofino A tragic end to a search over the weekend for missing boater Harry Lucas. The fisherman, elder and First Nations member left Ahousat Thursday afternoon and was found after an extensive search. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7554627/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7554627/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?