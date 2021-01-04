Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
January 4 2021 4:34pm
00:38

Missing First Nations elder found deceased near Tofino

A tragic end to a search over the weekend for missing boater Harry Lucas. The fisherman, elder and First Nations member left Ahousat Thursday afternoon and was found after an extensive search.

Advertisement

Video Home