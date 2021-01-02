Global News at 10 Weekend Regina January 2 2021 4:45pm 01:29 Saskatchewan RCMP reasons to not call 911 From cold coffee to a “suspicious” moose, here’s the Saskatchewan RCMP’s list of reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020, Brenden Purdy has the details. Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7551966/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7551966/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?