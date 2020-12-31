Global News at Noon Edmonton December 31 2020 2:06pm 04:12 Stopping tech from taking over your life It’s easy to allow technology and social media to take over our lives. Dana DiTomaso from Kick Point Digital Marketing shares tips on how you can clean up your “digital debris” in 2021. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7549440/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7549440/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?