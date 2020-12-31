Menu

8 P.m.
December 31 2020 10:42am
03:44

B.C. puts in a liquor store ban on New Year’s Eve

Jeff Guignard with the Alliance of Beverage Licencees discusses the province’s decision to ban liquor sales after 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and the impact it will have on businesses.

