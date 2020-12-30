Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 30 2020 3:47pm
03:17

Ford says he should have asked Phillips to return earlier

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted on Wednesday to Finance Minister Rod Phillips being out of the country since mid-December.

