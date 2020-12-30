Economy December 30 2020 8:02am 04:05 Many women not seeking to re-enter the workforce, expert says Economic club of Canada CEO Rhiannon Rosalind talks about many women, who lost their jobs during the pandemic, not seeking to get back into the workforce. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7547092/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7547092/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?