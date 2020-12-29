Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 29 2020 8:20pm
In Conversation with Mayor Iveson: Balancing calls for justice with the realities of policing

Policing has been under a spotlight for years, but it came to a head this year with the death of George Floyd. In Edmonton, city council re-directed $11 million from the Edmonton Police Service budget. The decision came with a promise to reform the service, but some activists say that isn’t enough. Vinesh Pratap sat down with Mayor Don Iveson about the next chapter in part two of our year-end conversation.

