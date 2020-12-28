Animal welfare December 28 2020 6:34pm 02:17 West Island dog thrives with new set of wheels A West Island dog has been turning heads. Tyson is an 11-year-old disabled dog, but thanks to his shiny accessory, his owners say he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports. West Island dog uses special set of wheels to help him get around <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7545029/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7545029/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?