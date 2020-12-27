World December 27 2020 6:56pm 02:11 Everyday Joe – Dec. 27, 2020 The year 2020 has been difficult to say the least, but the good news is– it’s almost over. With his reflection on the past year and his hopes for next one, here’s Everyday Joe. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7543953/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7543953/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?