Boxing Day December 26 2020 8:53pm 01:47 Boxing day sales look different in Kelowna amidst pandemic It's a Boxing Day like no other. Local, retailers have been trying to attract customers with discount prices while at the same time following COVID-19 restrictions. Jamie Tawil reports. Okanagan retailers roll back prices for Boxing Day amid pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7543133/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7543133/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div>