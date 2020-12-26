Menu

Okanagan retailers roll back prices for Boxing Day amid pandemic

By jamietawil Global News
Posted December 26, 2020 9:23 pm
Click to play video 'Boxing day sales look different in Kelowna amidst pandemic' Boxing day sales look different in Kelowna amidst pandemic
It's a Boxing Day like no other. Local, retailers have been trying to attract customers with discount prices while at the same time following COVID-19 restrictions. Jamie Tawil reports.

Local retailers are dealing with a Boxing Day like no other.

Stores have been trying to attract customers with discount prices while at the same time, following strict COVID-19 restrictions.

But it’s not just mask-wearing and social distancing local owners have to worry about. Jim Larson, store manager of London Drugs businesses are seeing a shift to online purchases, resulting in fewer customers in stores.

“[This year is] Not as robust as previous years,” said Jim Larson.
But Larson told Global Okanagan that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“I would say it’s a convenient option for consumers to have an in-store pick-up or ship to home options,” Larson said.

“The problem with online is you don’t get any advice,” said Andre Blanleil, owner of Andre’s Electronic. “I’ve got guys that have been giving advice for 25 or 30 years. There’s value there.”

Because of restrictions on the number of people allowed inside stores at one time, many retailers like, Andre’s Electronics, is offering extended Boxing Day deals, through to the New Year.

In fact, Blanleil is optimistic the chaotic one-day shopping frenzies of both Boxing Day and Black Friday are a thing of the past.

“I actually think the customer experience is much better when you can spread it out. I actually prefer more of an ‘boxing month’ and not having these crazy windows where people rush in and rush out.”

Many shoppers like Tanya Demyen agree.

“I definitely prefer this style, this is much more up my alley,” said Demyen.

COVID-19OkanagannewsCOVID-19 RestrictionsGlobal OkanaganBoxing DayHoliday salesPandemic Shoppers
