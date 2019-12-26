Boxing Day December 26 2019 8:25pm 01:36 Boxing Day deals still popular despite online shopping trend With online shopping being more popular than ever, you would think it would be less busy at the mall but Boxing Day is still as busy as it’s ever been. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6339406/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6339406/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?