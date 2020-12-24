Christmas December 24 2020 6:47pm 01:50 Pincher Creek restaurant gives out holiday meals for those in need WATCH ABOVE: A restaurant in Pincher Creek is trying its best to make Christmas Eve special for local residents who could really use a holiday meal. Taz Dhaliwal has the details. Pincher Creek restaurant gives out holiday meals for those in need <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7541824/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7541824/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?