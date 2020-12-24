Pincher Creek restaurant gives out holiday meals for those in need

Send this page to someone via email

Keeping the holiday spirit alive during a pandemic is no easy feat, but the owners of a restaurant in Pincher Creek are determined to put a smile on people’s faces by delivering holiday meals to those who could really use it on Christmas Eve.

“You know, especially at this time in the world, it’s in a little bit of turmoil and people handle it so differently,” said Dia Pope, owner and operator at The General’s Quarters.

“For some it’s a financial issue, for others it’s a mental issue — state of mind, if you will — and for some it’s pure loneliness, especially with the elders,” she added.

Last week Pope put out a post on Facebook asking local residents to recommend anyone who could really use a holiday surprise this year.

As of Thursday afternoon, they had received 150 names, and Pope said they’ll keep creating meal packages as long as they continue to get names.

“When I put that out, all of a sudden there were shares, and the comments — and it’s all quite humbling to know that there are so many people that are in need of this meal, so for us it was a no-brainer.” Tweet This

Fifteen volunteers from the restaurant staff have been helping put the meals together, with one saying it’s been an absolute joy to help out.

“Having this opportunity to not necessarily be with my family, but be with my work family and help out the community is great,” said Miranda Van Loop, a volunteer.

“Not everyone’s able to go to their family’s this year and I had the opportunity to help some people out,” she added.

The packages will be delivered in the evening and it’s all be free of charge.

“We’ve got the drivers organized with their names and addresses, so we’ll be making phone calls to the clients to let them know their meal is on the way, and let’s see how that goes,” Pope said.

“We haven’t had any feedback, but we hope it’s positive and that they enjoy it.”

The owner is also planning on turning the event into an annual holiday tradition.