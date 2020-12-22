Global News at 10 Regina December 22 2020 5:19pm 01:33 Motorists asked to stay off highways admist southern Saskatchewan winter storm Drivers in the province are being asked to avoid highways if possible as heavy snowfall is expected to hit most areas of southern Saskatchewan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7538181/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7538181/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?