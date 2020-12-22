Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 22 2020 5:19pm
01:33

Motorists asked to stay off highways admist southern Saskatchewan winter storm

Drivers in the province are being asked to avoid highways if possible as heavy snowfall is expected to hit most areas of southern Saskatchewan.

