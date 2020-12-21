Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 21 2020 6:44pm
01:44

Regina resident robbed twice by porch pirates

A Regina resident was robbed not once, but twice from the hands of a porch pirate. It’s something FedEx said has been a common trend as of late.

